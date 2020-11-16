‘Totally random:’ No indication Discount Tire worker was targeted, Concord PD say

Concord Police told Fox 46 that there is no indication that the Discount Tire employee who was shot and killed on Saturday was targeted and called the act ‘totally random.’

Officials say Lynchburg, South Carolina resident Jeremy Spann, 39, remains in jail on Monday morning and faces multiple charges including murder and felony possession of a gun.

Spann caused a nearly 4-hour standoff with officials at the tire shop in a highly populated Concord shopping plaza on Saturday. Multiple agencies were called in after employees to police they heard gunfire and one employee was unaccounted for. SWAT teams from Concord as well as Charlotte were brought in as reinforcement. Ultimately, Spann surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

Concord Police

One of the shop’s employees was found dead during a canvas of the store.

