Tests of Harris Teeter sushi that sickened nearly 160 people return ‘inconclusive’

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Samples of Harris Teeter sushi tested during an investigation into what caused at least 159 people to get sick, have all tested negative for any harmful pathogen, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

CHA said all of the samples and specimen were tested for a broad range of pathogens. All six samples returned negative.

The customers got sick after eating sushi sold at two Concord Harris Teeter locations on George W. Liles Pkwy and Concord Pkwy, local health officials said.

Those ill are experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, and abdominal cramps, health officials said.

Using loyalty card transaction data, Harris Teeter proactively identified and notified 429 households which purchased sushi product at these locations during the identified timeframe. At least 85 households have been affected, CHS confirmed.

Health officials said it’s likely that samples that were collected had already been through two incubation cycles and were no longer active enough to be detected in the lab.

“The collection of food and specimen samples did not align with the incubation cycles, which resulted in the cause of this food-borne outbreak to be inconclusive,” said CHA Environmental Health Director Chrystal Swinger.

If you ate sushi from these two Harris Teeter locations between November 13 and November 19 and experienced vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, and abdominal cramps, please contact the Cabarrus Health Alliance – Environmental Health Department at 704-920-1207.

