CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects face murder charges after a teenager was shot and killed during a heated exchange last week, Concord Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. Friday to a home on Old Charlotte Road. A 17-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed a dispute occurred, which led to an exchange of gunfire between both parties, according to the police report.

Detectives were able to identify Concord residents Paris Johnson, 24, and Witness Haynes,18, as the suspects. Johnson has been arrested and warrants for the arrest of Haynes have been issued.

Both face murder charges.