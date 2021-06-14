Suspect held Concord 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Concord Police say a robbery suspect who demanded cash held a 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint Monday night.

Officers responded to calls regarding an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven Exxon gas station on Concord Parkway on Monday.

Detectives learned the suspect arrived on foot and waited for the clerk to be alone and then demanded money at gunpoint.

Concord Police described the suspect as a Black male, 6’0″, 150-180 pounds with twisty braids, and wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

The suspect was carrying a black Nike backpack.

He was last seen headed down Pitts School Road.