CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A small plane collapsed on landing Tuesday morning at the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, according to the City of Concord.

Airport officials said a Mooney single-engine aircraft collapsed while landing around 11:10 a.m. One pilot was on board with no passengers. The pilot was not injured.

The City of Concord said the runway will be closed for one to three hours.

The FAA has been notified of the incident.