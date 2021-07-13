Red Bull manufacturing and distribution hub coming to Concord

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What better way to boost an economy’s energy than with a company known for doing just that? Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Red Bull and Rauch have teamed up to create a new filling, manufacturing, and distribution hub at Concord’s old Philip Morris plant.

The announcement is the largest in Cabarrus County history, with an estimated economic impact of more than $1.8 billion over the next 12 years.

The companies are investing $740 million to build the hub, and expect it will bring 413 new jobs with an average salary of $50,377. The average salary for Cabarrus County is $41,255.

“The old Philip Morris site was a good place for them to do this. Cabarrus is conveniently located near the interstate, a lot of good work on transportation. This region, the Charlotte region, works together on a lot of things. The mayor of Kannapolis is here and even though it’s in Concord, a lot of people are going to be having jobs,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “It’s a great day for the City of Concord.”

Governor Cooper says he’s made it a goal to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic economically strong. He says this new announcement proves new jobs are available, but the state needs to ensure the workforce is educated. He says local community colleges will work closely with the plant and tailor their curriculums to prepare workers for new jobs there.

“We can’t rest on our laurels. We have to continue to invest in education from cradle to career to make sure that we’re providing that workforce that they need because that is the most important thing to them,” he said.

During its inception, the project was dubbed “Operation Aquamarine 2.0”. The governor says it was nearly a year in the making, but it’s impacts will span far longer than that.

“This historic project will also help balance the burden of growth in this community,” said Cabarrus County Chairman Steve Morris.

The hub will span more than 2,000,000 square feet. The city has not announced the timeline for the project.