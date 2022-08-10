CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nelly is set to rock the Bank of America ROVAL 400 with a pre-race concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, Oct. 9.

The diamond-selling, multi-platinum rapper, will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated NASCAR playoff race.

“I can’t wait to Rock the ROVAL and get fans revved up for an afternoon of NASCAR action,” Nelly said. “We’re bringing the party to Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it’s going to be big!”

He’s scheduled to perform a 60-minute concert.

Following the concert, he will help set the stage for the showdown, taking part in the pre-race driver introductions.

Nellyville to @NASCAR: GRAMMY-winning rap superstar @Nelly_Mo to headline pre-race concert and driver intros at the Bank of America ROVAL™️ 400!



📰: https://t.co/LILB7Zyv0y pic.twitter.com/9qIAO9QxkY — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) August 10, 2022

More details on additional weekend entertainment will be released later, the speedway says.