CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Concord Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect involved in a hit and run that sent a victim to the hospital last Friday, June 10.

Pictures of the suspect and vehicle can be found below:

Courtesy: Concord PD

Courtesy: Concord PD

Courtesy: Concord PD

Courtesy: Concord PD

Police say the crash occurred at the 1000 block of Concord Parkway North near Davidson Highway around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators revealed that while a tow truck was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Concord Parkway North and Florence Street NW, it was hit from behind by the black four-door Sedan in the pictures above.

After, the driver of the tow truck got out and walked toward the suspect’s car. The suspect then drove away from the scene and hit the tow truck driver with his vehicle in the process.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Sergeant Clay Hall at (704) 920-5058.