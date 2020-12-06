Holiday shopping at Concord Mills brings heavy traffic and police presence

Pack your patience if you’re heading to Concord Mills to shop this holiday season.

Police say traffic can be backed up for hours at a time.

“I think it’s hard especially around the holidays. There’s obviously a lot of people here and there was I think a wreck earlier. It makes it harder, especially for me. I work here,” said Ana.

Ana is an employee at the mall and she says every holiday season, the mall is congested.

With the bridge project underway, she says it has been more packed.

Concord police say they’ll be out for the remainder of the year directing traffic in the area like they did Saturday. They will be out beginning at 5 p.m. until close.

“We came from the holiday inn express which is about two miles away and it took about fifteen minutes weaving through traffic in and out. There was some guys that didn’t really know how to drive that well but my driving expertise prevailed and we made it here safe and sound,” said Jeremy.

Right now, there’s no timetable on when the bridge project will be complete, but for now police are asking people to take alternate routes if you’re not coming to the mall.

“It’s been a little better in the past but now with all the renovations they’re making around here things are a little difficult but I think the layout that they have… I think it’s going to work out,” said Mel.

While most seem to dislike the traffic, shoppers agree patience is key.

“I have to be patient I mean what other choice do I have, you know,” said Mel.

Police predict the busiest shopping day this year to be the day after Christmas.

