Plans underway to build new public park across from Cox Mill High School in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Concord is planning for a new public park in the northwest portion of the town to address a major lack in public recreation area there. They plan to build the J.E. “Jim” Ramseur Park right across from Cox Mill High School on Cox Mill Road.

The northwest part of Concord is the fastest-growing area in the town. Recent studies show an estimated population of 115,000 within a five-mile radius of Cox Mill High School. There are currently no public parks or amenities in that area.

“There’s a little bit of catching up to be able to provide amenities to the citizens in this area of Concord,” said Deputy Director of Concord Parks and Recreation Sheila Lowry.

Concord’s Park and Recreation department started their process with two public input surveys, asking the public what elements they would want to see in a new park in the area. Those surveys garnered more than 1,000 responses and 500 comments. The department used those responses to create two potential conceptual plans for the park. From there, they put forth another public input survey, and are currently working on creating their final master plan.





Among the most important elements to the people in Concord, according to the surveys, were outdoor walking/hiking trails, indoor gymnasiums, and indoor walking tracks. Lowry says fulfilling these public desires are vital to the town’s effort to make Concord a place to live, work, and play.

“The thought of them having to travel outside of their neighborhood, or the City of Concord, in order to get those amenities is one of the focuses the council would like for this park,” she said.

Trinity Payne lives in the Highland Creek subdivision in northwest Concord, where there are private neighborhood parks for residents. She says when she wants to meet friends from outside her neighborhood, there are no public spaces to meet. For her, parks aren’t just convenient, they’re necessary.

“We go to the park every day because I have a toddler,” she said.

For now, she travels 20 minutes to Dorton Park, which is the closest public park to her home.

The Parks and Rec department will present their final master plan for the park to town council in August. Once approved, the project will move into the ‘design’ phase, where city leaders will map out the locations, logistics, and schematics of the amenities. They anticipate that phase will take two to three years to complete. Lowry believes we won’t see the park’s completion until 2026 or 2027.