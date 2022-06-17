CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As parts of the Carolinas prepare for another round of severe weather, parts of Concord are picking up the pieces from last night.

“It was rainy and windy. The wind was hard. Hardest I’ve ever seen it down here,” Concord resident Carl Williams said.

The winds were strong enough to spew branches and debris across his lawn.

“I came outside when it quit raining, after the darkness and lightning cleared up and looked over and seen that big tree laying on it,” Williams said.

Just a couple yards from his property, maintenance crews with the Kannapolis Fire Station Four removed soggy insulation that was through the ceiling by an old pine tree.

The station tells Queen City News a group of firefighters were inside at the time. No one was injured.

“When it fell through, the limbs actually stuck through and knocked the sheet rock that was already loose completely off,” Building Maintenance Tech Robert Blocker said.

Just down the road, a chapel at Barber Scotia College was also damaged by the storm.

Larry Mason was sitting on his porch when he witnessed a lightning strike that set the chapel’s roof on fire.

“Thunder, lightning, then a big boom all of a sudden, we saw a bolt of lightning hit thew top of that thing right there, next thing I know there was a big flame,” Mason said.

He called 911 and emergency crews were able to contain the fire in under 30 minutes.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and Mason fears no one will be entering the building for service anytime soon.

“Yeah, they say it’s going to take a lot of work to get it back,” Mason said.