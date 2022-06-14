CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CONCORD— North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper, was in Concord breaking ground with the Eli Lilly Company on Tuesday. Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical manufacturer, is investing one billion dollars for a brand campus where the old Phillips Morris Plant used to sit.

“I’ve heard this company say time and again, how grateful they had them to be welcomed with open arms, by our state, and by the people who live here. And one thing we got to be committed to doing is providing them with a strong, smart, dedicated, diverse, healthy workforce,” Cooper said.

The new Eli Lilly campus will have 600 job openings after its doors open, and 500 openings for construction starting in the spring of 2023.

Eli Lilly develops medications for people with diabetes, cancer, and other diseases. The CEO of Eli Lilly, David Ricks, said they’re working on a new drug to combat Alzheimer’s.

“Collaboration is at the heart of this work. I think the mayor touched on that as well. It is a sign of positive things to come. There is a lot to celebrate. Today, our community is future-focused potential is all around us,” Steve Morris, Chairman of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners.

Ricks said the average salary of an employee from their Indiana campus is about 100,000 a year and believes similar salaries will be available at their Concord campus.

“These are the roles, of course making product directly manufacturing jobs, which are high tech manufacturing jobs really advanced manufacturing, a lot of automation in our plants. And that technical skill will yield great salaries and incomes for family-supporting jobs. We also have engineering and other leadership positions,” Ricks said.