Person drives car into Walmart near Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person drove a vehicle through the front doors of the Walmart near Concord Mills Friday morning, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said the incident happened at the Walmart on Thunder Road.

An employee at the store told FOX 46’s Destiny McKeiver that the driver drove down multiple aisles inside the store.

Authorities said the person responsible is in custody.

No injuries have been reported.

Due to COVID-19 hours, the store was not open at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.