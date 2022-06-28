CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some North Carolinians are skipping pharmacy lines and receiving their medications by drone.

A partnership between Novant Health, Magellan RX Management, and drone delivery company Zipline launched their first drone delivery on June 22, 2022.

While Zipline drones are relatively small, weighing slightly under 50 pounds, they have enough power to fly at the speed of a car for up to about 115 miles while carrying 3.5 pounds of medication.

“As we are flying throughout the community, we want to ensure that as we are operating this aircraft is as safe as we can possibly be,” flight operation lead at Zipline Delivery Center Ross Pontes said.

“I think this is something we have always hoped for, so this is a big day for us,” Novant Health Specialty Pharmacy Manager Brittany Meilinger said. “Some of our top movers that we often see dispensed include HIV medications, lipid injections, and oral oncology medications,” Meilinger said.

Starting last week, the pharmacy delivered its first prescription to a patient in Cabarrus County via drone.

“Our patient was grinning from ear to ear to have a drone deliver his medications directly in his front yard, it was an amazing day,” Senior Vice President of Digital Health and Engagement at Novant Health Amber Fencl said.

She said deliveries are available for patients of the specialty pharmacy program who live within the FAA-approved radius.

“We are going to crawl, and then we will walk, and then we are going to run until we can reach as many patients that we can through this program,” Fencl said.

“It’s really, really awesome to be a part of this mission and to work with our fulfillment and ensuring that these packages get to the customers in a safe fashion and a relatively quick fashion as well,” Pontes said.