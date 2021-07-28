Concord gym excited that cheerleading now recognized as Olympic sport

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The International Olympic Committee has made it official. Cheerleading is now an Olympic sport, but you won’t see cheerleaders getting tossed around in the Games just yet.

There have been some twists and turns to get to this point.

“We assume people know what competitive cheerleading looks like but there are a lot of people who don’t,” said Jason Peetz, co-owner of Victory! All-Stars in Concord.

Now cheerleaders aren’t just on the sidelines. They’re in the game.

“I think you fight the battle of saying what we do is a sport to people that don’t know, so to hear those words officially said, ‘Full recognition by the International Olympic Committee” is just a bit of validation for us,” said Lauren Peetz, Jason’s wife and co-owner of Victory! All-Stars.

The Peetzes say this is a major shout-out to a sport that was born in the United States and has exploded in growth, especially in the Southeast.

Cheerleaders won’t be tossed into the air just yet in Tokyo. It will be several years before they’re officially part of the Olympic Games.

“It’s so new so I don’t know what the age restrictions would be, but I would imagine yes, it would be college-level athletes, not representing their university, just like of course at the Olympics, but it would be the best of the best in our country creating Team USA,” said Lauren.

USA Cheer says the recognition by the IOC will now allow the International Cheer Union to petition to be included in future Olympic Games and help get funding for cheerleading development in many countries.

“Our 12-year-olds now have the first opportunity to be early college athletes that could potentially put their name in the hat for a selection to the Olympic team,” said Jason.

And that’s something to cheer about.

Cheerleading won’t likely be part of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, but an official says Los Angeles is a possibility in 2028.