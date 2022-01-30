‘He was loved.’ Neighbor of bedridden man who died in Concord housefire frequently went over to check on him

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An early morning house fire at the corner of Malvern Drive SW and Salem Street SW in Concord turned deadly – despite the efforts of neighbors and firefighters.

“He was well respected, and he was well-loved and I will miss him.”

Penny Miller lived next door to her friend for 15 years. She says they moved in around the same time.

Because he was bedridden, she often assisted him if he needed anything.

“And I would go feed him. And if he needed me, he would send someone to knock on my door,” Miller said.

He died because a fire broke out in his home around 2:30 Saturday morning. Authorities say the crews arrived within four minutes after receiving a call about a home with fire and smoke coming from the front and back doors.

Authorities also say a neighbor attempted to rescue him but was forced out by fire and smoke.

Neighbors and friends stood outside and watched as Concord Firefighters returned for a second time after smoke was seen leaving the home again.

One woman says she was a close friend of his.. but they recently had a disagreement that forced them apart for 4 months.

“I walked up the street and saw smoke for days and I was like oh my God. And.. he’s been on my mind all week long and the last time we talked we fell out and I ain’t been up there since,” Fenise S. told Queen City News.

She says she decided to go see him last night and then talked herself out of it. Now she wishes she would’ve.

“If I could’ve got in there, I would’ve got him outta there. I’m sad. But I’m also rejoiceful because he ain’t got to hurt like that no more,” she said.

Although their friend’s house isn’t the same anymore, neighbors will think about the good days they spent with him.

“Only thing I can say is God rest his sweet soul and I feel for his children, and they got my prayers, and they got my blessing.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

As of January 29, officials have not released the name of the victim.