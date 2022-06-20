CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who escaped from a courthouse ahead of his sentencing has been arrested, the Concord Police Department said Monday.
Jeremy Franklin had pled guilty and was in court for a drug trafficking sentencing last Wednesday. Franklin attempted to flee ahead of his appearance and successfully escaped, the police report indicated.
A search ensued and he was arrested a day later in Charlotte and brought back to Cabarrus County.
Franklin was facing charges on heroin and cocaine-related charges.