Leaders mum following latest Concord Mills incident

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Monday, a judge raised the bond for the man accused of shooting someone in the parking lot of Concord Mills mall in broad daylight near the AMC movie theater Sunday. The suspect, 18-year-old Renzo Gabriel Carnevalini Medina is now in jail under $500,000 bond.

“I think it’s scary, but you can’t just stop living your life,” said Tyanna Hill who came to Concord Mills Monday, not knowing just the day before there was a shooting in broad daylight outside the mall.

“It’s a tragedy, it sucks,” said Hill.

Police say the shooting was totally random in that the accused shooter and the victim did not know one another.

The police chief says the man who was shot may have said something to Medina’s girlfriend that Medina didn’t like, so the two got into an argument and investigators say Medina shot the man outside the mall in the parking lot near the AMC movie theater.

Medina ran away after the shooting and Concord Police tracked him down.

“I don’t know if the mall is to blame, so I’m not really worried about the mall, which is why I’m here,” said shopper Brooke Montgomery.

Sunday’s shooting is the most recent in a long list of violence at Concord Mills mall.

In 2019, police arrested an 18-year-old for shooting someone in the leg inside the theater. Investigators say it all stemmed from a fight over a seat.

Just last month, the family of 13-year-old Aveanna Propst, who was killed outside Concord Mills, sued mall owners, Simon Property Group, Dave and Buster’s, Allied Universal Security, and the two accused shooters for wrongful death.

The lawsuit details around twenty instances of criminal activity since 2015 at the mall involving fights, guns and shootings.

The family’s attorney says the mall and its owners knew there were issues before Propst’s death and they did nothing to try and stop the violence.

“You have an obligation, a responsibility to protect the people who come on your property, that includes patrons who are shopping there, that includes the employees that work at the stores,” said the family attorney at a news conference in May 2021.

The Concord Police Chief tells Fox 46 on Sunday, the mall had a gun sniffing K-9 on duty inside, so if Medina had tried to get inside, the chief says the dog would have likely found the gun.

Concord Mills mall did not respond to our questions about how they’re keeping shoppers safe.

The City of Concord sent the following statement.

The Concord Mills Mall and adjoining parking lots are privately owned. The Concord Police Department routinely patrols the area as they do all neighborhoods across the city, and the mall employs several off-duty officers to augment their private security on the weekends.

Enhancing residents’ quality of life and creating safe places to live, work, and play is a top concern. The city values the partnership with Concord Mills Mall and Simon Property Group, and should they seek to revise their current policies, the Concord Police Department stands ready to assist them as needed to maintain a safe and secure facility.