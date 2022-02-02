Indefinite road closures while crews respond to Concord water main break

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Maintenance crews with the City of Concord were working hard Wednesday to repair a water main break that caused closures and traffic to be redirected, city officials said.

Crews responded to the water main break around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Concord Parkway and Pitts School Road.

Traffic is being rerouted and roads are closed indefinitely and are expected to be closed for a considerable amount of time, officials said.

It is unclear at this time what exactly led to the break.