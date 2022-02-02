Indefinite road closures while crews respond to Concord water main break

Concord

by: Jesse Ullmann

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Concord PD

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Maintenance crews with the City of Concord were working hard Wednesday to repair a water main break that caused closures and traffic to be redirected, city officials said.

Crews responded to the water main break around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Concord Parkway and Pitts School Road.

Traffic is being rerouted and roads are closed indefinitely and are expected to be closed for a considerable amount of time, officials said.

NC commission rejects petition to mandate COVID vaccine for some high schoolers

It is unclear at this time what exactly led to the break.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories