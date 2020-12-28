Hundreds of blue lightbulbs passed out in honor of fallen Concord officer

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 600 blue light bulbs were passed out Monday to people in Concord to show support for police and to remember a fallen Concord Police officer.

People went to two fire stations in Concord and picked up blue light bulbs. The idea is to put it up on the porch and let it shine to show support for police officers.

The light bulbs were donated by Lowes Home Improvement and GE to hand out.

Many people told FOX 46 they came by because they want law enforcement officers to see they are appreciated.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“I think it sends a positive message to them, as they drive by our houses for them to know that they’re not just doing their job in vain. There are people everywhere that appreciate what they’re doing. I just can’t help but think that it would help them get through their shift or through their week,” said Liz Tucker.

Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping was killed nearly two weeks ago when police say he was ambushed by an attempted carjacking suspect.

The Cabarrus Chamber is asking people to keep the lights up through the end of January and save them to use again for National Police Week in May.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE