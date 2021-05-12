How did that get there? Alligator found near Cabarrus County daycare

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A daycare worker discovered a nearly four-foot alligator near the facility Monday in Cabarrus County, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Deputies responded to a daycare on 4145 Odell School Road Monday afternoon where they saw the four-foot reptile in a ditch next to a pipe.

Animal Control captured the alligator. It was handed over to North Carolina Wildlife and is reportedly at a wildlife rehab center before it is taken to the eastern part of the state to be released.

Deputies said they do not know how the alligator got into the culvert or where it came from.