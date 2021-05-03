GM’s US. Army production facility set to open in Concord

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A defense production facility that will produce military vehicles for the U.S. Army is set for a grand opening on Tuesday in Concord, officials confirmed on Monday.

U.S. Senators Thom Tillis, Richard Burr, Richard Hudson, and Ted Budd will all attend the opening.

The state-of-the-art factory will be run by GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, and the announcement about the facility was made last year.

Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV) will be produced for the U.S. Army at the plant. the announcement was made as part of the $214.3 million contract awarded to GM in June of last year.

Some of the highlights of the vehicle are easy maintenance, agility, and the ability to transport nine soldiers.

“This facility will enable us to meet our customer’s timeline for delivery while continuing our journey to bring commercial technologies and transformative mobility solutions to the defense market,” said Tim Herrick, interim president of GM Defense.

Hendrick Motorsports, which is also located in Concord, will be responsible for providing the chrome-moly steel exoskeleton of the vehicle frame, including the ISV’s innovative Rollover Protection System (ROPS).

The ISV is based on the Chevrolet Colorado midsize truck and leverages 90 percent commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including Chevrolet Performance race components. The vehicle is compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter.