GM is renovating Concord facility to build US Army troop carrier

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — General Motors says it’s renovating a GM building in North Carolina to support production a military trooper carrier.

The announcement was made Thursday GM Defense LLC, which is a subsidiary of General Motors.

The facility is located in Concord. The troop carrier that is going to be built is called an Infantry Squad Vehicle. The company says it’s a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier that is designed to transport a nine-soldier infantry squad.

“We have tremendous momentum behind our ISV win, featuring a first-of-its-kind tactical wheeled vehicle that gives our Soldiers speed, durability and performance to enhance mission success,” said Tim Herrick, interim president of GM Defense. “GM Defense is responsible for the design, engineering and manufacturing of the ISV. This facility will enable us to meet our customer’s timeline for delivery while continuing our journey to bring commercial technologies and transformative mobility solutions to the defense market.”

The U.S. Army will get the vehicles. The facility is part of a more than $200 million contract that was awarded to GM Defense in June.

The facility is expected to begin delivering vehicles in April. They’re based off the architecture of the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck. The vehicle will be light enough to be sling loaded from a Blackhawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a Chinook helicopter.

