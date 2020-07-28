Gastonia woman charged after man dies from heroin overdose in concord

Death by distribution charges have been brought against a woman after a man in Concord fatally overdosed on heroin last month, local officials say.

Officials responded to calls around 6 a.m. on June 18 at 121 Willow Lane. Rocky Haight was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent heroin overdose.

An initial investigation led detectives to Gastonia resident Heather Stephenson, 39. She was taken into custody on Monday.

Stephenson was previously facing charges for an unrelated incident in Gaston County.

