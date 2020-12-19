Funeral for Concord officer killed in the line of duty will be on Tuesday

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46) — Funeral arrangements for the Concord police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty this week have been announced.

Officer Jason Shuping, 25, suffered a fatal gunshot wound during an incident with a suspect on Wednesday at a Sonic located near Gateway Lane and Bruton Smith Blvd.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord.

Flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff in his honor.

The suspect, who earlier had tried to take a female victim’s vehicle, was confronted and Shuping along with another officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspect was also killed during the exchange. The other officer, Kaleb Robinson, suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Salisbury resident had been with the department for a year and a half.

“We’re gonna get through this. We’re a family,” said Concord Chief of Police Gary Gacek. “There is no playbook for this. This is tough for everyone involved.”

The suspect was later identified as Charlotte resident Jeremy Daniels, 29. This is the second officer killed in the line of duty in the area to occur over the last week. Last Friday Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was fatally shot after confronting a robbery suspect. Herndon’s funeral was held on Tuesday.

