Fire crews respond to blaze at downtown Concord home

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46) — A big blaze erupted inside of a vacant home in the downtown Concord area early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officials responded to calls regarding the fire around 5 a.m. near 117 American Ave. in the downtown area.

No injuries were reported and nobody was home at the time of the fire, according to the report.

In all, 26 firefighters were on the scene and the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

Concord Fire, Cabarrus EMS, and Concord Police were among the departments that responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.