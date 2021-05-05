Family of teen girl shot, killed at Concord Mills in 2019 files wrongful death lawsuit

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The family of a 13-year-old girl shot and killed at Concord Mills Mall in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Simon Property Group.

13-year-old Aveanna Propst was shot and killed in the mall parking lot near the entrance to the Dave and Buster’s on December 28, 2019.

According to Concord Police, the mall had been approaching closing time and Dontae Milton-Black became involved in a verbal altercation with a 16-year-old boy inside a common area of the mall near GameStop.

As the altercation escalated, the 16-year-old boy observed Milton-Black manipulating a firearm in his clothing.

Milton-Black and other teens were directed to exit the mall via Entrance 1 near Sun & Ski Sports and AMC Theatres. The 16-year-old, fearful that Milton-Black was in possession of a firearm, exited through Dave & Buster’s to the parking lot.

Upon exiting via Entrance 1, police said Milton-Black observed the 16-year-old outside Dave & Buster’s at which time he began to fire in his direction striking two other teen boys and killing Propst.

In a lawsuit filed in a Cabarrus County court on May 4, 2021, Propst’s family seeks damages against Simon Property Group, Dave and Buster’s, Tango of North Carolina and Allied Universal Security Services.

The lawsuit also seeks damages from Dontae Milton-Black and Amari Smith, the two teens reportedly involved in the shooting.