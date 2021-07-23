False alarm prompts SWAT response in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A SWAT team responded to a possible hostage situation in what turned out to be a false alarm in Concord Friday morning, according to the Concord Police Department.

Officials said police received a call around 7:30 a.m. Friday about a possible hostage situation and someone barricaded inside a home on Central Drive.

Police activated a SWAT response team and blocked off the road between Evans Street and Camden Court.

Officers said there was no emergency when they arrived to the house and no one was home.

Police said they believe the caller may have been in a “narcotics-induced mental health crisis” when they reported the incident.

Central Drive was reopened.

