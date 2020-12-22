Fallen Concord Police Officer to be laid to rest Tuesday

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping, the officer shot and killed in the line of duty last week, will be laid to rest at a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Shuping served with the Concord Police Department for just over 1.5 years. He’s from the Town of Salisbury where he attended East Rowan High School School, playing football and participating in track and field. After graduating in 2014, he went to UNC Pembroke alongside his now-wife, Haylee.

A procession of public safety vehicles will leave the funeral home in Concord for the 1 p.m. service at the Cabarrus Events Arena.

Officer Shuping will be escorted by CPD only from Powles Funeral Home to Cabarrus Events Arena. (Approx 11 AM) Officer Shuping will be escorted by numerous Emergency Responders and 911 Communicators to his final resting place in Faith, NC. (Approx 2:45 PM)

According to the Concord Police Department, the incident that led to Shuping’s death began as a car crash when officers found an abandoned vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail.

Shortly after, a woman reported that a man had tried to take her vehicle near the Sonic on Gateway Lane off of Bruton Smith Blvd.

CPD officers responded and found a man matching the witness’s description in the Sonic parking lot. When they approached, police said the man pulled a gun and shot at two officers, striking both. One was killed and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two more CPD officers arrived on the scene as the suspect entered an SUV that did not belong to him. More gunfire was exchanged and police say the suspect was killed.

“We’re gonna get through this. We’re a family,” said Concord Chief of Police Gary Gacek. “There is no playbook for this. This is tough for everyone involved.”

Concord Officer Kaleb Robinson was the officer injured.

The suspect was later identified as Charlotte resident Jeremy Daniels, 29.

The Concord City Council and Mayor Dusch released the following statement ahead of Shuping’s funeral Tuesday:

Today we join together as a community to honor the life of Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping, who was killed in the line of duty last week. Officer Shuping dedicated his life to protecting and serving our community, and we are heartbroken about his tragic death as well as the shooting of his fellow officer, Kaleb Robinson. Jason made the ultimate sacrifice and, for that, we will be forever indebted…and he will be forever remembered.

The commitment of the Concord Police Department to this community is unwavering and invaluable. Today, as we celebrate the life of Jason Shuping, we also honor the men and women of the CPD who selflessly serve all of our residents. We, as a community, and specifically, as the leadership of this great City, will do whatever humanly possible to ensure the safety and wellbeing of each and every one of our CPD officers. We will support Chief Gacek and the Department through this difficult time and in the days and months ahead and ask that you do the same. Likewise, we will be in prayer for Officer Shuping, his wife, family, and friends, as well as for Officer Kaleb Robinson and his family.

This is a terrible tragedy felt by all of us in Concord, but it is also a time that brings out the best in us. The outpouring of support for our community that has come from neighboring communities, the Governor, and officers throughout the state has been overwhelming. We hope that it brings some measure of comfort to Jason’s family, friends, and fellow officers, to whom we offer both our deepest condolences and our gratitude for Jason’s service.

