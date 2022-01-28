Eli Lilly building manufacturing facility in Concord creating 600 new jobs

FILE – This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Shares of Eli Lilly jumped after the drugmaker laid out a better-than-expected revenue forecast and plans to buy a young company developing a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment. Lilly also projected on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, a 2021 earnings range that brackets average Wall Street expectations. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Global healthcare and biopharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company is planning to build a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Cabarrus County, creating 600 new jobs.

According to the Governor’s Office, the company plans to invest $1 billion into the facility. The company, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, will use the new Concord facility to manufacture parenteral/injectable products and devices and increase the company’s manufacturing capacity.

Positions being created include engineers, scientists, and manufacturing operators among others. The company currently has seven manufacturing sites in North Carolina, Indiana, New Jersey, and Puerto Rico.

“Lilly’s choice brings more good jobs to North Carolina from one of our most important industries,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina has become a premier hub for the world, thanks to our exceptional workforce and commitment to education.”

Although wages will vary depending on position, the average salary for all the new positions will be $70,555, which is greater than the current average wage in Cabarrus County of $43,687.

Lilly’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee on Friday. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $5.7 billion.

“Lilly is entering an exciting period of growth and we are committed to delivering innovative medicines to patients around the world,” said Edgardo Hernandez, senior vice president and president, Lilly Manufacturing Operations. “Expanding our manufacturing footprint in North Carolina enables us to continue to produce today’s medicines while providing additional capacity to manufacture the medicines of tomorrow. We are pleased to again partner with North Carolina to bring jobs to American workers and provide more medicines that patients need to address health challenges.”