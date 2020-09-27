COVID-19 cases force Cabarrus courthouse closure

The Cabarrus County Courthouse is expected to remain closed on Monday following a string of positive COVID-19 tests tied back to the location due to contact tracing.

All court personnel, attorneys, and law enforcement have been notified and officials say

A court employee as well as a Magistrate’s Office employee have tested positive for the Virus and officials believe more than a dozen employees may need to be quarantined.

As the staffing shortage is expected to affect the courthouse through October 9, court hearings will be held virtually.

The closures do not affect Superior Court and the Magistrate’s Office will remain open.

