CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord is in the top ten for North Carolina’s largest cities, and it’s still growing. Thursday night, neighbors will have a chance to look at future plans for the city’s growth.

Right now, the city is just drawing up a road map that could eventually be used for zoning and future projects. Once those plans are finished, people will have a chance to review them, and city council could approve them to use as a guide for Concord’s future.

“It’s kind of crazy. It’s like everyone wants to come to Concord,” said resident John Camara.

Camara moved to Concord in the 1990s to escape, but the city found him and started building around him.

“It still has a lot of the small-town charm, but the big city’s starting to come in to influence it,” said Camara.

But there’s still plenty of space to develop one of Concord’s fastest growing corridors around Weddington Road and George Liles Parkway.

“We live it daily, so we should have the input because we’re the ones going through the traffic and fighting the lights, so we should definitely have the input,” said Terrance Crawford.

Neighbors will get their chance to talk with city leaders at a community meeting Thursday about development in the area.

The meeting Thursday night is particularly focused on two areas, George Liles Parkway and Weddington Road.

Along Liles Parkway, city staff will be talking about the undeveloped land just north of Weddington Road to the Roberta Farms neighborhood and a future Village Center of a mixed-use development at Liles Parkway and Roberta Road.

“The traffic’s gotten crazy on Weddington,” said Camara.

The city says there are no plans to widen Weddington Road right now, but they’re considering bike lanes, sidewalks and greenway connections.

“Growth means jobs and when people have jobs, the economic force, so definitely need growth,” said Crawford.

That’s why Crawford moved to the area.

“The school district, a nice neighborhood, the amenities, the pool, basketball court for my children,” said Crawford.

The growth is a bit much for Camara.

“We want to get out in the country, a little quieter, we’re moving further out,” said Camara.

While neighbors like Crawford are moving in.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing more growth because you know more houses built, the property value goes up so i wouldn’t mind seeing the growth at all,” said Crawford.

The community meeting gets underway Thursday night from 6 to 8 pm at the Cabarrus Country Club at 3247 Weddington Road.

City staff will be laying out the plans for growth to neighbors at that meeting.