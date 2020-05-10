Concord youth pastor charged with child sex offense

A youth pastor at a church in Concord has been charged with sexual offenses involving a minor, authorities say.

Concord resident Michael Mahiques, 41, faces multiple charges including statutory sex offense with a minor. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Police are saying there are multiple victims and some of the incidents occurred on church property.

Dating back to the spring of 2019 when police initially received a tip, investigators began interviewing a victim who had disclosed to their parents that they had been sexually assaulted multiple times from 2005-2006. The victim said their youth pastor at Refuge Church was responsible.

During the course of the investigation a second victim who was also a part of the youth group at the time came forward.

While the identities of the victims are not being released, both were under the age of 16 at the time and specified that some of the assaults occurred on church property during youth events.

Mahiques is currently the lead pastor at Encounter Church in Concord. He is also an instructor at The Daniel Academy of Concord.

Concord officials are continuing to conduct interviews to see if there were any other victims.

Mahiques is being held on $1,000,000 bond.