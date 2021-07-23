Missing Concord woman with dementia found dead inside vehicle

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman after she was found dead on Saturday inside a vehicle.
The cancellation for the missing person, Catherine Richardson, was at the request of the Concord Police Department. Concord PD later tweeted out that Richardson was found dead inside a vehicle on Littleton Drive on Saturday morning.
Residents were asked to be on the lookout for Richardson, who was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox
Richardson had last been seen in the area of 814 Winborne Ave SW in Concord, police said. Concord Police said they do not suspect foul play, however, this remains under investigation.
Anyone with information was asked to call Det Jamieson at the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts