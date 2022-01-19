Concord woman charged in hit-and-run that claimed life of a 26-year-old mom

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 25-year-old Concord resident Keshara Bridges has been charged following a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Tuesday.
Bridges is being held under a $50,000 secured bond and faces multiple charges including driving with a revoked license and involuntary manslaughter. Bridges Nissan was recovered in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Milhaven Lane in charlotte.
Concord officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Union Street and Ridge Court. A pedestrian, 26-year-old Concord resident Kaitlyn Ball was found injured after being struck by a vehicle that fled and was pronounced dead on the scene.