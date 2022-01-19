Concord woman charged in hit-and-run that claimed life of a 26-year-old mom

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 25-year-old Concord resident Keshara Bridges has been charged following a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Tuesday.

Bridges is being held under a $50,000 secured bond and faces multiple charges including driving with a revoked license and involuntary manslaughter. Bridges Nissan was recovered in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Milhaven Lane in charlotte.

Credit: Concord PD

Concord officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Union Street and Ridge Court. A pedestrian, 26-year-old Concord resident Kaitlyn Ball was found injured after being struck by a vehicle that fled and was pronounced dead on the scene.