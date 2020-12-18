Concord Police warn of unverified memorial accounts for fallen officer

Concord
Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Concord Police Department is warning of several memorial accounts made for Officer Jason Shuping that officials cannot verify.

Officer Shuping was shot and killed late Wednesday night when he and Officer Kaleb Robinson were approaching a man who matched the description of a carjacking suspect. Robinson was also shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was killed in a shootout when additional officers arrived on the scene.

Concord Police said NC FOB Lodge 64 in conjunction with NC FOP Lodge 9 has the only verified donation account for the officers.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral