Concord officials ask community to help with growing homeless situation

CHARLOTTE—The City of Concord is asking their community for a helping hand to combat homelessness. Although volunteering is great, the City wants feedback from the public on how they should allocate millions of dollars to those living on the streets.

City staff is sending out a brief online survey to get a gauge on how the 4.7 million dollars in federal funding should be dished out. The City has laid out four categories the money will be put towards affordable housing, rental assistance, supportive services, and shelters. The survey closes on January 5th.

As the Charlotte region grows, so does its homelessness problem in all of its metropolitan counties. FOX 46 checked in with Mecklenburg County officials to recap 2021’s progress in the homelessness crisis.

“Before it was kind of in the shadows, and I think the community has opened their eyes to it. I personally think that, and everything I’ve read is that homelessness hadn’t gotten worse, it just got more visible,” Laura Meier, Mecklenburg County Commissioner said.

Meier said Tent City and the Pandemic shed a light on a homeless problem that had plagued our community for years, while also pushing city and county leaders to finally tackle it.

Steven Tilley, Assistant Director of Hearts Beat as One, said although a lot was accomplished this past year, there’s a lot more work to do.

“So in 2022, what we’re trying to do is we try to break the cycle, you know, I can give you something to eat today, and you’ll be hungry tomorrow. And I, we get that. And that’s important. But I want to help you help yourself and maybe eventually be able to help others. So we’re trying to do more hands-on stuff of helping them get out of where they’re at,” Tilley explained.

But he said there is one thing that will help bring more opportunity to those who are struggling.

“Housing, that’s where we are. If we have people that are dealing with drug addiction and alcohol addiction, and we can’t get them housing, we’re sending them right back into places that they’re trying to run from. And that’s a tough thing because they needed their options,” Tilley said.