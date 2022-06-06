CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fast-growing area of Concord is about to get something to slow drivers down.

Neighbors don’t understand why NCDOT is eating up more space with a roundabout instead of installing a traffic light.

A homeowner says the DOT plans to tear down a decades-old pecan tree and rip up a decorative, brick wall that has been in his family for years to build the roundabout at the intersection of Roberta and Cochran Roads.

There is no question something has to be done to handle all of the growth and to slow drivers down.

“It’s a race track out here on Roberta Road,” said Tom Taylor, a nearby homeowner. “When I moved here, none of these housing developments were here or back here or over there.”

But there’s something else that’s been growing for much longer.

“It’s been here since I’ve been here, and I’m 77 years old,” said Taylor.

It’s a pecan tree with deep roots.

“My dad built this house, my dad and mom they planted all these trees,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s father also built a decorative wall in 1952 at the intersection of Roberta and Cochran Roads.

“I’m stubborn like that wall,” said Taylor.

When NCDOT contacted Taylor last September about putting in a roundabout at the intersection of Roberta and Cochran Roads, he says they would not budge when he suggested alternatives.

“They could do it other ways and not destroy anybody’s property,” said Taylor.

He says the plan for the roundabout takes out the tree and the wall.

“They hear me and they’ve said they could do it, but it would cost them extra time and extra money,” said Taylor.

He says he’s agreed to pay to save the tree and the wall.

“A lot of tradition involved here, family history,” said Taylor.

They’re deep roots that don’t have to stop with growth.

“They could do it, they just won’t,” said Taylor.

DOT says work on the roundabout could start in the summer.

Queen City News spoke with a neighbor in the nearby Greystone/Ivydale community, and he also thinks a traffic light would be better than a roundabout.

That neighbor is bracing for more drivers cutting through his neighborhood, once construction starts on the roundabout.

Queen City News reached out to ND DOT about the neighbors’ concerns and to find out why the DOT is considering a roundabout over a traffic light.

“I am working to provide Queen City News with accurate, precise, and up-to-date information as quickly as possible,” said spokesperson David Uchiyama.

More information on the proposed roundabout can be found at the following website: https://publicinput.com/RobertaRdandCochranRd-Concord

NCDOT is currently taking public comments on the proposed roundabout through June 10. If you would like to leave a comment the information from DOT is below:

“Comments may be submitted via email to RobertaRdandCochranRd-Concord@PublicInput.com or by calling 512-580-8850 and entering project code 1995. Written comments may be submitted by mail to Division Project Manager Donald Harward, 716 W. Main Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.”