Concord mother charged in 3-month-old daughter’s death

A Concord mother is being held on a $150,000 bond on multiple charges after authorities said her 3-month-old daughter died of asphyxiation as a result of co-sleeping.

Kayla Joy Mitchell has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in the death of her daughter.

On April 4, at approximately 9:17 a.m., Concord Police, along with Cabarrus County EMS and Concord Fire & Life Safety, responded to a home on Harold Goodman Circle upon receiving a 911 call regarding an unresponsive 3-month-old infant.

Despite receiving prompt medical attention, the infant was later pronounced deceased, police said.

According to the Concord Police Department, the investigation revealed that the child died of asphyxiation as a result of co-sleeping with Mitchell. Police said Mitchell has been the focus of prior investigations by the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services (DSS) relating to co-sleeping with her other children.

Despite the advice and repeated warnings from DSS, police said Mitchell continued to engage in co-sleeping with her infant child and other children.

The investigation was reviewed by the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s office and it concurred with the department’s belief that criminal charges are warranted.

Upon turning herself in to investigators, Mitchell was placed in the Cabarrus County Jail.