Concord Mills flyover set to finally open Wednesday

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The long-awaited new entrance into Concord Mills Mall is set to open Wednesday afternoon, just in time for Black Friday shopping, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials said the two-lane flyover bridge will connect Concord Mills Boulevard to Kings Grant Pavilion, making it the first main entrance to the mall from I-85.

NCDOT said the new addition should improve traffic flow into the mall and along the roadway.

Transportation officials said the contractor will still be on-site to complete various things including signal work, placement of final pavement markings and overall cleanup.

The entire project is expected to be done in spring 2022. NCDOT said drivers should use caution and leave extra time to get used to the new traffic pattern.