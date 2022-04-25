Jeffrey Wayne Boden is currently housed in Cabarrus County Jail under $300,000 bond.

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police have arrested a man for the sexual assault of a minor under the age of 15.

According to investigators, 55-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Boden was charged with indecent liberties with a child, first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and statutory sex offense.

The investigation began when detectives learned Boden was in an inappropriate relationship with the minor. He is currently housed in Cabarrus County Jail under $300,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.