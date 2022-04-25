CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police have arrested a man for the sexual assault of a minor under the age of 15.

According to investigators, 55-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Boden was charged with indecent liberties with a child, first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and statutory sex offense.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

The investigation began when detectives learned Boden was in an inappropriate relationship with the minor. He is currently housed in Cabarrus County Jail under $300,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.