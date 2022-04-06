CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One of the fastest growing cities in North Carolina is looking to invest in a Public Art Master Plan for the first time in its history.

Concord city leaders say they hope adding more art to their city will not only bring in new visitors but create a sense of identity in a place with so many newcomers.

A 2021 study from SmartAsset revealed Concord’s population grew 12.6 percent in the past five years. But as new faces fill the city, leaders are looking to the past to create a common identity.

“We don’t fully understand our history. We don’t understand our diversity. We want people to be excited who are living here that they are here,” said Concord City Councilman Andy Langford.

Historically, Concord has never had a plan for public art. A $60,000 investment from city council changed that. They recently hired a consultant to learn about Concord and suggest ideas that would symbolize its identity.

“For this process, we don’t want to just use a formula that’s been done in another city. That’s the reason to do a Public Art Master Plan for Concord,” said Clearwater Arts Center Coordinators Sarah Gay.

The plan is currently in its very early phases.

“We don’t have a clue what the end product of this is going to be, and that makes it exciting,” said Langford.

Right now, teams are meeting with local cultural leaders and polling residents about what they would feel would best represent them.

“They were naming the airport. They were naming the gateways to the neighborhoods, or the gateway to the city,” said Gay.

The city is currently asking people fill out an online survey about what kinds of public art they feel will fit Concord. You can find that survey here.