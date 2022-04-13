CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As a city grows, its airport must grow with it. In Concord, aviation leaders hope to impose a Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) on its commercial flyers to raise money for future renovations and projects.

Those who use Concord Padgett Regional Airport say they enjoy it for its convenience.

“I fly frequently for work and while I typically fly out of the Charlotte airport, this one is super convenience and just overall a good experience,” said Rasuwl Walls.

Leaders at Concord Padgett say they hope raising more money to fund airport projects would only improve the customer experience.

“The purpose of the fees really was to generate revenue streams for capacity, safety, and expansion for airports,” said Concord Aviation Director Dirk Vanderleest.

Congress made PFC’s legal 30 years ago. Today, most airports around the country already take advantage of them. PFC’s can range from $3 to $4.50 per trip. Charlotte Douglas charges a $3 PFC for each ticket. Concord says they hope to charge $4.50.

“We have identified some expansions for our terminal building, going from 25,000 sq. ft. to 41,000 sq. ft.,” said Vanderleest.

Vanderleest says if the FAA approves their application, they believe the charge would generate somewhere between $500,000 and $600,000 each year.

“Keep in mind, the aviation department is an enterprise fund through the city. We don’t receive any general tax dollars from the city of Concord,” he said.

Many who use Concord’s airport say they don’t mind ponying up a few extra bucks for the extra convenience.

“Honestly, if you ever get stuck there, it’s pretty inconvenient because they don’t have anywhere for you to eat. They just have soda machines and vending machines. So, they could use a little benefit,” said Jerry Merkle.

Concord City Council is set to vote on whether to allow the aviation department to apply for the charge at their meeting on Thursday. If approved, the airport will need to submit an application detailing their plans for the money. If the FAA approves the application, it would still be several months before the charge is actually issued.