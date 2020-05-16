Concord juvenile facility staffer tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

A juvenile facility in Concord is taking extra safety measures including mandatory testing of all juveniles after an employee at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday positive test results of a staff member at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center were reported to the facility. The employee had been off the job since May 13 and became symptomatic May 13, which was when the test was performed and sent to the lab.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

This would be the first confirmed case of coronavirus at a North Carolina juvenile facility.

“We are monitoring the children on these units twice a day for fever and/or symptoms,” said Peter Brown, director of the center. “Though to date no juveniles have displayed any symptoms associated with COVID-19, we are taking the step of testing all children out of an abundance of caution.”

Visitations have been suspended and all juveniles are being monitored for symptoms and fever.

RELATED VIDEO: