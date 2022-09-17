CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high school football game in Concord was able to resume Friday night after fans evacuated the bleachers, Cabarrus County Schools said on Saturday.

West Cabarrus was hosting South Iredell Friday night when in the midst of the game, there was a period of confusion caused among spectators in the bleachers, according to the school district. A small group of adolescents ran from the concourse into the grandstands and was then joined by about 20 more adolescents, which caused confusion amongst the remaining fans in the stands, who also then began to evacuate.

Six Concord Police officers who were hired by the school district were providing off-duty security for the event, the district said.

Along with administrators, those officers immediately responded, and at no time were any threats observed.

West Cabarrus lost the game to its conference foe, 34-13. The game was stopped for about 20 minutes during the incident and then resumed until its conclusion.

Queen City News did reach out to Concord PD, who confirmed and reiterated the district’s statements that there was never any threat.