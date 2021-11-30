Concord fire marshal: Dry conditions and strong winds a recipe for disaster

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Here at the Concord fire station, for the most part this season, they’ve been lucky.

“So, we haven’t specifically responded to any more fires in the last day or two,” said Fire Marshal Adam Ryerson, “but I know Cabarrus County responded to a couple brush fires up on Gold Hill Road.”

The conditions aren’t improving. North Carolina is bone dry. All rain gauges in the area are at zero. South Carolina isn’t much better. 73% of the state is abnormally dry.

“When I came by today, I noticed the water levels are low. I didn’t see as many creatures,” said Alexis Pearson as she walked the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

In light of the wildfire burning on Pilot Mountain, the state issued a burn ban, and now local municipalities are following suit.

“I was actually in my backyard.,” Pearson said. “My husband and I were raking up some leaves and I remember checking my iWatch and it said there was going to be a burn advisory and I was like really? I thought that was kind of odd.”

The state ban applies to burns more than 100 feet from buildings. Ones at the local level cover 100 feet and in.

“Without that 0-100 feet ban, people would still be able to have fireplaces, outdoor chimneys, or fire pits, if you will,” Ryerson said.

While the dry weather puts stress on fire stations, it helps other agencies like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Stormwater Services.

“The thing is, with the dry weather, it’s allowing our crews to get into the creeks safely,” said Communications Specialist John Wendel, “and maybe we’re doing a restoration project, so we’re able to do that or maybe we’re cleaning debris out.”

What a difference a year makes. November of 2020, Charlotte was recovering from historic flooding, and now residents are begging for a little rain.

“We do need a balance,” Pearson said. “We’ll have to pray for rain!”

Some of the local municipalities that have implemented a burn ban include:

Newton, Union County, Catawba County, Lincoln County, Concord, and Gaston County.