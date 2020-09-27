Concord family solicits help with shoe donations to cover costs of medical procedure

Fox 46 is getting results for a Concord family preparing for an 11-year-old to have a life-changing procedure.

Malachi Brown was born with a condition called club foot, meaning his feet are rotated inward.

“Since it’s out of state their insurance won’t cover it. Right now we’re doing a shoe fundraiser that ends at the end of the month,” said Lauren Brown, Mother.

Each pair of shoes could change the course of Malachi Brown’s life. He and his younger sister were born with club foot.

“It’s painful and it can be painful for him on a daily basis… he smiles, he is athletic… through him and through my kids, I find my strength,” said Brown.

After several surgeries and corrective measures, Malachi was told he would need a foot amputation, but his mother got the opinion of a foot specialist in Florida who could help him.

With the doctor’s blessings, Brown says she knew she would go through with the surgery so she started fundraising through funds to orgs.com.

Every 100 bags of shoes collected, is $1000 toward Malachi’s medical bills.

Initially people were helping but with the pandemic, donations have been slow to come.

“We would like for you to spread to the word, that’s the way to get the fundraiser back going,” said Brown.

Right now, the Browns are asking for gently used shoes from your closet to help Malachi as he prepares for a surgery that will change him for the better.

Visit his mother’s Facebook page to help.