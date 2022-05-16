CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The White House awarded a posthumous Medal of Valor to a Concord police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

The event took place at 11:45 a.m. Monday and President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland were in attendance.

Bridge in Concord dedicated to memory of fallen officer Jason Shuping

Officer Jason Shuping died in December of 2020 after he was ambushed, shot, and killed by a suspect, between Concord Mills and the Charlotte Motor Speedway in a Sonic restaurant parking lot.

Several Concord Police officers who responded that day were also recognized. Officer Shuping was one of two officers who were recognized on Monday that were killed in the line of duty.

Officer Jason Shuping

A Concord bridge was recently renamed and dedicated in Shuping’s memory. Concord had been with the department for just two years.

Officer Shuping’s wife Haley accepted the medal on his behalf.