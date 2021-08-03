Concord elementary school sees rise in COVID cases and quarantine since the school year began

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An elementary school in Concord is monitoring a spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the school year last month.

Wolf Meadow Elementary School had zero cases and only eight in quarantine before July 26. The school year began on July 15th.

There are now four positive cases and 38 in quarantine, the Cabarrus County School District confirmed with Fox 46.

Operating under a year-round balanced calendar, the school started in July prior to new suggested school guidance from NCDHHS and Governor Cooper.

On Monday a Union County charter school announced a reversal in its mask policy after reporting 14 active cases and over 150 in quarantine.

State leaders say schools should have a mask mandate for grades K-12 citing an uptick in cases and a more lethal Delta variant.

Cabarrus County Schools voted last week to make masks optional. A meeting was held Monday night and no vote was taken on masks, so masks continue to remain optional.