Concord community devastated after fire rips through popular diner

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Concord staple was destroyed by a massive fire overnight.

More than a dozen fire crews responded to the Concord Diner off Concord Parkway just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, but the blaze was too big.

Officials said everyone on the staff is safe, but they’re also asking for prayers after their longtime restaurant was destroyed.

While firefighters were there, they told FOX 46 that the roof caved in, and looking at it Wednesday night it’s nothing more than a big pile of rubble.

It’s still not clear how the fire started. When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting out of the roof.

At that point, they worked to try to contain the flames the best they could, but too much damage had already been done.

FOX 46 spoke to a woman who said she’s been coming to the diner for years and was heartbroken when she saw the destruction.

“When I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh no, goodness gracious. Bless their hearts,’” neighbor Teresa Mosley said.

FOX 46 also heard from a man who said he’s been eating at the diner for years and drives by on his bus route everyday.

